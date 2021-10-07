Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 371 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.84.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $15.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $645.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,250. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $624.00 and its 200 day moving average is $554.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 761.09, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.