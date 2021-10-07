Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,655 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,152. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.