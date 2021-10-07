Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,734 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.05. The stock had a trading volume of 153,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,990. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

