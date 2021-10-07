Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Short Interest Down 32.7% in September

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELMS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 473,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,737. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ELMS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

