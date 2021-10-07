El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $$4.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
