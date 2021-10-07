El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $$4.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.