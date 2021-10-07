Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,730 shares of company stock worth $14,014,529. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.13. 28,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,667. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

