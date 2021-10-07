EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of EDPFY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,680. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

