Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECVT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

