eCash (XEC) Price Down 8.6% This Week

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. eCash has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and approximately $398.55 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00099389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00133761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,305.55 or 1.00133977 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.62 or 0.06801445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002731 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,863,004,673,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.