easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cheuvreux raised easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

