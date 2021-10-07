easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cheuvreux raised easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

