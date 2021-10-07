EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 187,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Brookdale Senior Living at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

