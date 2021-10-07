EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 72,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Agiliti stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

