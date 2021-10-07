EAM Investors LLC Sells 917 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after acquiring an additional 680,119 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $23,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 140,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95,851 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 124.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,675 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $42.79 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

