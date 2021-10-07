EAM Investors LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 120,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $110.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

