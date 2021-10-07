EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 65,381 Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $19,806,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1,062.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of LQDT opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.