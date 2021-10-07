EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 92,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $816.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

