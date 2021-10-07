EAM Investors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,608 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.