E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.10 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.10 ($14.24) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.73 ($13.80).

FRA EOAN opened at €11.06 ($13.01) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.35. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

