Dvision Network (DVI) Reaches Market Cap of $100.53 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $100.53 million and $5.21 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00234625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00104055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011977 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network's official Twitter account is @Dvision_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

