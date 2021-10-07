Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €58.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DUE. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.70 ($51.41).

DUE opened at €35.38 ($41.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.21. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

