Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €35.38 ($41.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 121.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($51.86). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.79.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

