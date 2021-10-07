Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ DCT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.19. 421,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.96 and a beta of -0.72.

In other news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $658,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,636.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,670,619. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

