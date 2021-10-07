DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $10.39 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 0.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 25.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $33.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,481.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,281.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,293.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

