DSM Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $102.15. 23,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

