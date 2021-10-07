DSM Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 10.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,125,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $45.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,796.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2,506.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,433.23 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

