Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $95,985,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,237,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,979,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 214,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

