Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EDV. Citigroup reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

EDV stock opened at GBX 1,740 ($22.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,714.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 841.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Draper Esprit VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,885 ($24.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Draper Esprit VCT’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

