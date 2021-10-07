Douglas P. Baker Sells 14,000 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 680.75 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

