Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $43,722,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,841 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

