Donut Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $965,062.29 and approximately $34,868.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Donut has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00094943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00133462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,948.27 or 1.00097350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.28 or 0.06527936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

