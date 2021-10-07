Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

