Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

