Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 34.5% in September

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 271,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DOGZ stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Dogness has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

