Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $117.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $126.49 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 202,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

