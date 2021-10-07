Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,273 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.32% of Fabrinet worth $152,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,478,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 502,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 102,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

