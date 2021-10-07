Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,730 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $162,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $506.39 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $272.83 and a 12-month high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $562.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.23.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

