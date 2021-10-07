Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $155,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 908.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Teradyne by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 175,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Teradyne by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $109.00 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.84 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

