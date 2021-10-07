Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $151,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

VSTO opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

