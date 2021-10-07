Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $158.66 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148,405 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.25% of Werner Enterprises worth $158,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.