Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $149.29 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $149,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $398.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $437.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.92 and a 200 day moving average of $362.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

