Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $147.09 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 995,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $147,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSE A opened at $153.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.88. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

