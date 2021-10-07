DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 285,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.