Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DBGI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18. Digital Brands Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Brands Group stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.