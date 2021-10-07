DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DIGP remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 64,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,089. DigiPath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

DigiPath Company Profile

DigiPath, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures.

