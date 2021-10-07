DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DIGP remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 64,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,089. DigiPath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
DigiPath Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for DigiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.