DIGG Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $294,719.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $49,911.34 or 0.92290947 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $25.15 million and $294,719.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00098581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00133219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,151.99 or 1.00132315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.73 or 0.06353004 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

