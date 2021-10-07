DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $136.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates as well as improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand across all categories and enhanced omni-channel capabilities. Same-store sales benefited from rise in average ticket and higher transactions. Strength in hardlines, apparel and footwear also remained key drivers. In addition to strong sales, the bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review.”

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.