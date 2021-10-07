Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.28.

FANG opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

