DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DHI Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

DHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $4.67 on Thursday. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $234.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

