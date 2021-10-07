DFSocial Gaming Hits 24 Hour Volume of $185,561.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $153.76 or 0.00283028 BTC on major exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $185,561.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00096146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00132913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,477.73 or 1.00274952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.87 or 0.06552516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.