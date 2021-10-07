DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.13.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total transaction of $157,538.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,883,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $549.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,608. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $579.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

